Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tipped for Monday's start

Rask will tend the twine for Monday's matinee contest against Colorado, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Finnish netminder kicked off the 2017-18 season by stopping 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday. Despite a less than stellar .897 save percentage that he posted, Rask had a strong performance before allowing two power-play goals in the final two minutes of the game. On Monday, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner will take on a Colorado team that has potted five goals in its first two games while going 1-1-0, though their roster hasn't changed much from the team that finished dead-last in the standings a season ago. Additionally, Boston's defense receives a shot in the arm Monday with Torey Krug (jaw) returning to the ice.