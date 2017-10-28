Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tough draw for next start

Rask will tend twine as Saturday's home starter versus the Kings, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Eased back in after dealing with a concussion, Rask was medically cleared to serve as the backup in Thursday's home game against the Sharks, but Anton Khudobin was able to go the distance and snag a victory to boot. The Kings represent a formidable opponent for Rask, as they currently sit atop the Pacific Division standings with 17 points through 10 games.