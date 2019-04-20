Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tough loss in Game 5
Rask stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round series.
He held the Leafs off the scoreboard for two periods, but Frederik Andersen did the same at the other end of the ice, and Rask was the netminder to finally blink when he allowed two goals in 132 seconds midway through the third. The Bruins' all-time leader in wins will look to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 when the series shifts back to Toronto on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...