Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tough loss in Game 5

Rask stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round series.

He held the Leafs off the scoreboard for two periods, but Frederik Andersen did the same at the other end of the ice, and Rask was the netminder to finally blink when he allowed two goals in 132 seconds midway through the third. The Bruins' all-time leader in wins will look to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 when the series shifts back to Toronto on Sunday.