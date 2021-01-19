Rask stopped 16 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

He wasn't especially busy, but the 33-year-old turned aside every puck sent his way until late in the third period, when Jean-Gabriel Pageau swatted one out of midair right on the edge of the blue paint and gave the veteran netminder no chance to react. The Bruins' defense has done a good job so far of limiting scoring opportunities, and a result Rask has only had to face 39 shots through two starts, stopping 36 of them. If he can get a little more offensive support, that should lead to another very strong statistical season for Rask.