Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Trending in right direction
Rask stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.
Rask's numbers still look ugly due to his disastrous Opening Night performance in Washington (five goals allowed on 19 shots in 27:28), but he's won both of his subsequent starts while allowing a total of five goals. Veteran backup Jaroslav Halak is off to a strong start, but there's no goalie controversy brewing in Boston given Rask's last two results.
