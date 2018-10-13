Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Trending in right direction

Rask stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

Rask's numbers still look ugly due to his disastrous Opening Night performance in Washington (five goals allowed on 19 shots in 27:28), but he's won both of his subsequent starts while allowing a total of five goals. Veteran backup Jaroslav Halak is off to a strong start, but there's no goalie controversy brewing in Boston given Rask's last two results.