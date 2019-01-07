Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tuesday start on tap
Rask will start Tuesday night's home game against the Wild.
Rask has picked up his play of late, having won his last three starts, en route to allowing five goals in that span. He'll be facing a Minnesota squad that has won back-to-back 4-3 decisions, while the Bruins will be looking for their fifth straight triumph. Boosting Rask's cause at this stage of the season is that as a team, Boston is starting to get healthy, with blueliner Charlie McAvoy (lower body) not far from a return to action as well.
