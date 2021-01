Rask is in line to start Tuesday night's game against the Penguins, NESN's Logan Mullen reports.

Rask is slated to return to Boston's net Tuesday after giving way to Jaroslav Halak in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers. Following a sluggish start on offense out of the gate, the Bruins have scored 10 goals over their last two games, which resulted in a pair of wins over Philadelphia.