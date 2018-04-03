Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tuesday start on tap

Rask is slated to start Tuesday night's road game against the Lightning, the Boston Herald reports.

Rask, who started Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers, gave way to Anton Khudobin in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers. Rask will be back in net for Tuesday's Atlantic Division/Eastern Conference showdown against the Lightning, who will be without top forward Steven Stamkos (lower body). To date, the Bruins have won all three of their games against Tampa Bay this season, outscoring the Lightning 10-4 in the process. Looking ahead, Rask's workload down the stretch figures to hinge on what the Bruins are playing for. With that in mind, the Bruins hold a two-point lead over the Lightning in the standings and have a game in hand.