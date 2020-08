Rask and the Bruins saw Tuesday's Game 1 against the Bruins postponed to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

With the game between Tampa Bay and Columbus before them playing through their fifth overtime, the league was forced to push the second game of the day to Wednesday. Rask was set to start Game 1, and he's expected to still do so even though the game was pushed a day. Rask preformed admirably during the round-robin round, posting a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage in his two starts.