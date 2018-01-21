Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Turns aside 24 shots in Saturday's win

Rask stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

It's his third win in a little more than a week over the Habs, and Rask has allowed only five goals with a .935 save percentage in the three victories. His run of success actually extends back much further than that, as the 30-year-old hasn't lost a game in regulation since Nov. 26, racking up an impressive 14 wins in 17 games over that stretch.