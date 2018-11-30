Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Turns away 28 shots in win
Rask stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders.
That's two straight wins for Rask, who has now made 11 starts this season while recording a 2.54 GAA and .917 save percentage. Meanwhile, fellow goalie Jaroslav Halak has started 14 games for the B's en route to logging a 2.06 GAA and .936 save percentage. With a time-share in play, there's a solid shot that Halak will get the nod in net Saturday against the Red Wings.
