Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Turns away 37 for 18th win

Rask stopped 37 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

The Finn has now won 13 of his past 15 contests and hasn't lost in regulation during the sterling stretch. Rask also boasts a .923 save percentage and 2.16 GAA for the campaign to further affirm his status as an elite option in all fantasy settings. Boston's last game before the All-Star break is Thursday against Ottawa, which checks out as another winnable matchup for Rask.