Rask (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Bruins for Tuesday night's road game against the Islanders.

As a result, Daniel Vladar will back up Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday. On the plus side, the report notes that Rask, who was dealing with some discomfort following Sunday's 1-0 loss to New Jersey, is feeling better. It's therefore possible that Rask could be available to return to the mix Thursday night against the Rangers.