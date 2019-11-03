Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Unbeaten in regulation this season

Rask made 30 saves in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Rask is still unbeaten in regulation this season. He's started eight games and is 7-0-1. Even with load management seriously at play here, Rask is a fantasy lock every time his blades touch the blue paint.

