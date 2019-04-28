Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Was sharp when needed
Rask made 38 saves in a 3-2, 2OT loss to Columbus in Game 3 on Saturday night. The series is now tied 1-1.
Rask was busiest in the second period and in overtime when he faced 10 shots. But the game was super tight - there wasn't a lot of room to make plays and little flow. He needed to be sharp and he was. Rask is now 5-4 in nine starts this postseason.
