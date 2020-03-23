Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Weighing retirement in near-future

Rask may be considering retirement following the 2020-21 season, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

In his interview, Rask mentioned that he may retire after his contract expires after the 2020-21 season, citing that he wants to spend more time with his family. The 33-year-old Finn is still at the top of his game, recording a 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage alongside a 26-8-6 record this season. Rask's career .922 save percentage is tied for the best mark of any goalie with at least 300 games played in NHL history.

