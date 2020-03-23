Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Weighing retirement in near-future
Rask may be considering retirement following the 2020-21 season, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.
In his interview, Rask mentioned that he may retire after his contract expires after the 2020-21 season, citing that he wants to spend more time with his family. The 33-year-old Finn is still at the top of his game, recording a 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage alongside a 26-8-6 record this season. Rask's career .922 save percentage is tied for the best mark of any goalie with at least 300 games played in NHL history.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.