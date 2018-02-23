Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will face divisional foe Saturday
Rask will tend twine Saturday evening against host Toronto, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask defeated the Maple Leafs at home with a 23-save performance Feb. 3, and now Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca is reporting that center phenom Auston Matthews (shoulder) is likely out "for a bit" for a Toronto team that is a lock to make the playoffs. With the Bruins scheduled for back-to-back games this weekend, coach Bruce Cassidy has named backup Anton Khudobin the starter for Sunday's road clash with the Sabres, which looks to be the much easier matchup, at least on paper.
