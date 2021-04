Rask (upper body) won't suit up Monday or Tuesday against the Flyers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Daniel Vladar will start Monday. Rask will travel with the team on its three-game road trip that concludes in Philadelphia on Saturday, so he's not expected to miss too much time. Rask has accrued a .907 save percentage and an 8-4-2 record through 15 appearances this year.