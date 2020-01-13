Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will skip All-Star Game
Rask will not participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
Rask will forego to the All-Star event and opt to use the time off to rest up for the Bruins' playoff race. Of course, the 32-year-old netminder will need to serve the mandatory one-game suspension for voluntarily skipping the game. Expect him to serve that after the break.
