Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday
Rask will tend the visiting twine Saturday against the Canucks, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Rask has been a force to be reckoned with in the blue paint over the past few months, losing just one game in regulation since Nov. 29. He owns a 20-1-2 record over that span, posting a tremendous 1.68 GAA and a .939 save percentage over his 24 appearances. Rask should have a good opportunity to add to his win column Saturday against a Canucks club averaging just 2.50 tallies per game during February.
