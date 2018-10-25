Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday
Rask will see shots from the Canadiens at home Saturday.
The Bruins reportedly will start No. 2 netminder Jaroslav Halak against the Flyers on Thursday, while preserving Rask for a highly anticipated clash with the rival hockey club from Montreal. The Finnish backstop is 3-2-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .901 save percentage -- those numbers leave a lot to be desired, but he's starting to find his stroke after getting torched by the Capitals in the Oct. 3 season (road) opener.
