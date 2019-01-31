Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Thursday
Rask (concussion) will defend the home net Thursday against the Flyers.
After a brief IR stint that included the All-Star break, Rask retakes the cage looking to pick up where he left off near the end of the first half. The veteran netminder allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last eight appearances, collecting a 6-0-1 record over that span. He will be tasked with shutting down a Flyers squad that enters the night riding a five-game winning streak.
