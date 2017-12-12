Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Wednesday

Rask will defend the net for Wednesday's contest in Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

After a very rough start to the season, Rask has looked rock solid lately, showing a .955 save percentage and 1.10 GAA on his way to four wins in his last five appearances. Some of his success can certainly be attributed to the stout Boston defense that has allowed 31 shots or fewer over that recent span and is allowing 29.9 shots per game over the course of the season. The Finnish keeper will look to stay hot against a Red Wings team that has scored just one goal in each of four of the last six games.