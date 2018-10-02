Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Wednesday's road opener
Rask will start in goal Wednesday, facing the Capitals in the road opener.
Rask posted a 34-14-5 record, 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage in the regular season of 2017-18, but his save mark -- which is considered the best indicator of a goalie's individual performance -- shrinked to a .903 value in the postseason. The Finnish veteran reportedly will cede Thursday's road start versus the Sabres to Islanders castoff Jaroslav Halak.
