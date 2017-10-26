Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will work as backup Thursday

Though Rask (concussion) has been medically cleared, he'll serve as the Bruins' backup goalie Thursday night against the Sharks.

Coach Bruce Cassidy believes that another day of practice will benefit Rask in advance of Saturday's game against the Kings, a contest that is slated to mark Rask's return to starting duty. Anton Khudobin, who turned in a spotty effort in this past Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres, will look to rebound Thursday before reverting to No. 2 goalkeeper duties, beginning this weekend.