Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will work as backup Thursday
Though Rask (concussion) has been medically cleared, he'll serve as the Bruins' backup goalie Thursday night against the Sharks.
Coach Bruce Cassidy believes that another day of practice will benefit Rask in advance of Saturday's game against the Kings, a contest that is slated to mark Rask's return to starting duty. Anton Khudobin, who turned in a spotty effort in this past Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres, will look to rebound Thursday before reverting to No. 2 goalkeeper duties, beginning this weekend.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Progressing in recovery•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Could return Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making progress, but probably won't start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Receives concussion diagnosis•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Ruled out entirely for Thursday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...