Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins 10th in last 11 starts
Rask made 30 saves in 5-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
It was his four consecutive win and 10th in 11 starts. The Bruins are surging as the postseason looms and Rask is a big part of that. His record now stands at 34-11-5.
