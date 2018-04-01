Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins 10th in last 11 starts

Rask made 30 saves in 5-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

It was his four consecutive win and 10th in 11 starts. The Bruins are surging as the postseason looms and Rask is a big part of that. His record now stands at 34-11-5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories