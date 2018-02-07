Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins eighth straight
Rask saved 26 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
Not only has Rask now won eight consecutive games, he's also gone 22 starts without losing in regulation. The veteran Finn is obviously locked in as a must-start option in all seasonal leagues, as he's sporting an elite 22-8-4 record, .925 save percentage and 2.09 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, while it wouldn't be shocking if there was some statistical correction ahead, the Atlantic Division is proving to be the cakewalk of the NHL this year.
