Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins fifth straight
Rask made 30 saves and backstopped the Bruins to a 3-2 win against the Leafs on Saturday.
Rask has allowed two goals or less during his five-game winning streak, reminding everyone that he's not going to let Jaroslav Halak to the No. 1 job without a fight. Rask improves his record to 13-8-2 and his save percentage is the highest it's ever been in four seasons. With the Bruins now (mostly) healthy, Rask is a top-end fantasy goalie in standard leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...