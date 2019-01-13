Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins fifth straight

Rask made 30 saves and backstopped the Bruins to a 3-2 win against the Leafs on Saturday.

Rask has allowed two goals or less during his five-game winning streak, reminding everyone that he's not going to let Jaroslav Halak to the No. 1 job without a fight. Rask improves his record to 13-8-2 and his save percentage is the highest it's ever been in four seasons. With the Bruins now (mostly) healthy, Rask is a top-end fantasy goalie in standard leagues.