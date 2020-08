Rask stopped 25 of 28 shots Wednesday in a 4-3 double-overtime victory over Carolina in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Rask had to work overtime to earn his first victory of the postseason, lowering his GAA to 2.42 in the process. The 33-year-old was spectacular during the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs, logging a .934 save percentage over 24 starts, and is undoubtedly one of Boston's most important players again in 2020.