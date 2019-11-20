Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins second straight
Rask allowed one goal on 26 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old has responded from his first adversity of the season -- a three-game losing streak -- with back-to-back wins, where he allowed only three goals total. Rask has lost just one other overtime game outside of his three-game losing streak last week. He is 9-2-2 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.06 GAA in 13 games this season.
