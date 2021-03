Rask (undisclosed) has resumed skating.

Though Rask is traveling with the Bruins on the team's four-game road trip, he won't be available for either Monday or Tuesday night's games versus the Penguins, per coach Bruce Cassidy. As a result, Jaroslav Halak will draw the start Monday, while either Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman are in line to get the nod in net Tuesday.