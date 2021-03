Rask (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Sabres or Sunday versus New Jersey, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

The report suggests via coach Bruce Cassidy that Rask's upper-body injury isn't thought to be major, but the Bruins will play it safe with their No. 1 goalie and hold him out this weekend. Now it remains to be seen if Jaroslav Halak draws back-to-back starts or gives way to either Daniel Vladar or Jeremy Swayman in one of the two contests.