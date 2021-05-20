Rask turned aside 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over Washington in Game 3.

Rask was only dented during the second period, giving up a power-play goal by Alex Ovechkin and an even-strength tally by Nic Dowd. The veteran netminder also got some help from a couple of goal posts in the final minutes of regulation before going into overtime for the third time in as many games. Rask owns a 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage in the series and will be between the pipes for Game 4 on Friday.