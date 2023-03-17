Bertuzzi logged an assist and four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg.

Bertuzzi set up Trent Frederic with a nifty centering feed from behind the net, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the first period. The 28-year-old Bertuzzi now has three points, all assists, in six games since joining Boston at the trade deadline. He's up to four goals and 17 points in 35 games overall this season. While Bertuzzi is certainly capable of providing offense, he's been limited to a bottom-six role so far with the Bruins.