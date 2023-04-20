Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal in Boston's 6-3 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Bertuzzi is on a six-game scoring streak, providing two goals and 10 points in that span. His latest marker tied Wednesday's contest at 2-2 late in the second period, but the Panthers pounced in the third frame. Bertuzzi, who had eight goals and 30 points in 50 regular-season appearances, is a key component of Boston's supporting cast, serving on the second line and second power-play unit.