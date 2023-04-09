Bertuzzi registered two assists in a 2-1 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.

Bertuzzi has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five contests, and he has two goals and five points in that span. Through 47 appearances this season, The 28-year-old has seven goals and 25 points. His scoring pace is well behind 2021-22, during which he finished with 62 points in 68 contests, but Bertuzzi seems to be heating up with the playoffs around the corner.