Bertuzzi was acquired by the Bruins from the Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and 2025 fourth-round selection, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Bertuzzi joins a Boston squad that is already sitting atop the NHL standings and leading the Presidents' Trophy race. In the short term, Bertuzzi figures to slot into a second-line role while Taylor Hall (lower body) is sidelined. Even once Hall returns, the 28-year-old Bertuzzi should challenge for a top-six role and spot with the No. 1 power-play unit.