Bertuzzi scored the game-winning goal Sunday and added a power-play assist in a 6-2 victory over the Panthers during Game 4 of the Bruins' first-round series.

After helping set up Brad Marchand midway through the first period to open the scoring, Bertuzzi gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead early in the third period by tipping home a point shot from Brandon Carlo. The former Red Wing has found the scoresheet in all four playoff games so far -- in fact, he's got an eight-game streak dating back to the final week of the regular season -- and Bertuzzi has piled up two goals and six points in the postseason heading into Game 5 on Wednesday, with Boston looking to advance to the second round.