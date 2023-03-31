Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over Columbus.

Bertuzzi's power-play goal midway through the second period was Boston's lone tally until David Pastrnak's winner in overtime. The goal snapped a three-game scoreless streak for Bertuzzi, who now has two goals and seven points in 14 games since joining the Bruins at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old winger is up to 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 43 games between Detroit and Boston. While it's been a down year offensively for Bertuzzi, he could see an expanded role down the stretch as the Bruins look to keep their top lines healthy going into the postseason.