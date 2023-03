Bertuzzi picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

His first goal in a Bruins jersey came on a fluke play, as his centering attempt from behind the Montreal net banked off a defender's leg and Jake Allen's pad before finding twine, but it counts all the same. Bertuzzi has five points in his last six games and appears to be settling in nicely as a source of secondary offense for Boston.