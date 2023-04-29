Bertuzzi scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers in Game 6 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The 28-year-old picked up his second tally and his helper within the first four minutes of the third period to give Boston a 4-3 lead, but everything went sideways for the team after that. Bertuzzi has found another gear to begin the playoffs, piling up four goals and nine points in six games with five of those points (two goals, three assists) coming on the power play, but despite his efforts the league's best team in the regular season is still facing the prospect of elimination on home ice in Game 7 on Sunday.