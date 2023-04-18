Bertuzzi picked up a pair of assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Bertuzzi set up David Pastrnak on the power play with a nifty backhanded pass to give Boston an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Bertuzzi would add a second assist on Jake DeBrusk's tally in the second. The 28-year-old Bertuzzi finished the regular season with six assists and seven points in his final four contests. He looks to be carrying his playmaking success into the postseason, further strengthening a potent Boston offense.