Johnson signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Boston on Monday.

Johnson attended training camp with the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement, and he remained around the team for the start of the 2024-25 campaign before landing a standard contract. The 34-year-old forward registered 17 goals, 31 points and 112 shots on net in 67 regular-season appearances with Chicago in 2023-24. As a member of the Bruins, Johnson will battle for a bottom-six spot, but he could challenge to play higher in the lineup.