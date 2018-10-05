The Bruins assigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Friday.

The 2017 first-round pick was impressive during training camp, but there's currently no room for him in the Bruins' lineup, so he'll head to the minors in order to receive top-pairing minutes on a nightly basis. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vaakanainen return to the big club as a mid-season recall, so his situation is one worth monitoring.