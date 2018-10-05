Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
The Bruins assigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Friday.
The 2017 first-round pick was impressive during training camp, but there's currently no room for him in the Bruins' lineup, so he'll head to the minors in order to receive top-pairing minutes on a nightly basis. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Vaakanainen return to the big club as a mid-season recall, so his situation is one worth monitoring.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...