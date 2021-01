Vaakanainen is participating in the first day of training camp with the Bruins, which means that he has returned from his overseas loan to Finnish club SaiPa, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vaakanainen will compete for a bottom-pairing role this season after dressing in five games for the Bruins last season. The 2017 first-round pick is still in search of his first NHL point, so his fantasy impact will likely remain minimal, even if he becomes a mainstay in the lineup.