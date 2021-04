The Bruins reassigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Vaakanainen has split time between the NHL and AHL levels this season, as he's racked up two assists and 17 blocks in eight games with the big club. The 22-year-old will return to the minors where he's supplied two assists and a plus-3 rating across seven AHL games.