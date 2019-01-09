Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Back with Providence
Vaakanainen was present for AHL Providence's Wednesday practice session, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Vaakanainen is back with Providence after being a member of Finland's gold-medal winning team at the recent 2019 World Junior Championships. The 2017 first-rounder logged heavy minutes during that tournament, en route to logging four helpers in seven games. Now well past a concussion that previously limited him to six games with Providence and two with Boston, the 20-year-old will now look to get back into the swing of things at the AHL level. The smooth-skating 6-foot-1, 187-pounder is a candidate for an NHL recall down the road, but the big club's blue line corps is in good health at this time, with Charlie McAvoy (foot) nearing a return to action.
