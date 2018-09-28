Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Bright spot in camp
Vaakanainen has been "one of the real bright spots" in Boston's training camp, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vaakanainen, who the Bruins selected 18th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, isn't going to make the big club right away, but the 19-year-old has looked good in training camp, which has solidified him as one of the organization's top prospects. Vaakanainen already profiles as a smooth skater with a good stick, and he'll looking ahead, he'll seek to improve on his offensive game once he heads to AHL Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...