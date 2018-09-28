Vaakanainen has been "one of the real bright spots" in Boston's training camp, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vaakanainen, who the Bruins selected 18th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, isn't going to make the big club right away, but the 19-year-old has looked good in training camp, which has solidified him as one of the organization's top prospects. Vaakanainen already profiles as a smooth skater with a good stick, and he'll looking ahead, he'll seek to improve on his offensive game once he heads to AHL Providence.