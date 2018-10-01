Vaakanainen is a candidate to open the regular season on the Bruins' roster, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vaakanainen has been a bright spot in Boston's training camp and now that fellow blueliner Torey Krug (ankle) will be out for at least three weeks and Matt Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body issue, it's possible that the B's 2017 first-rounder could open the season at the NHL level. Steven Kampfer is a candidate to stick around as the B's spare defenseman while Krug is out, so Vaakanainen's roster spot is probably tied to Grzelcyk's availability for Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals.

