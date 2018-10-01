Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Could make the big club
Vaakanainen is a candidate to open the regular season on the Bruins' roster, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vaakanainen has been a bright spot in Boston's training camp and now that fellow blueliner Torey Krug (ankle) will be out for at least three weeks and Matt Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body issue, it's possible that the B's 2017 first-rounder could open the season at the NHL level. Steven Kampfer is a candidate to stick around as the B's spare defenseman while Krug is out, so Vaakanainen's roster spot is probably tied to Grzelcyk's availability for Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...