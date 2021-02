Vaakanainen recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Sunday's game at Lake Tahoe will be one to remember for Vaakanainen, who had the secondary assist on the second of David Pastrnak's three goals. That helper was Vaakanainen's first NHL point. The first-round pick from 2017 had gone without a point in first seven career games. The Finn may see more time in the lineup if Jeremy Lauzon's upper-body injury from Sunday costs him additional games.